Confirmed Officials: Chelsea vs Brentford | Premier League
Chelsea face Brentford in the Premier League on Saturday 2 April and it will be refereed by Chris Kavanagh at Stamford Bridge.
The Premier League confirmed the officials for matchday 31 of the 2021/22 season, which will see Kavanagh take charge of the meeting in west London.
Chris Kavanagh will be the referee for the Premier League clash.
Referee: Chris Kavanagh
Scroll to Continue
Read More
Assistants: Dan Cook, Wade Smith
Fourth official: Andy Madley
VAR: David Coote
Assistant VAR: Lee Betts
Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube