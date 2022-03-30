Confirmed Officials: Chelsea vs Brentford | Premier League

Chelsea face Brentford in the Premier League on Saturday 2 April and it will be refereed by Chris Kavanagh at Stamford Bridge.

The Premier League confirmed the officials for matchday 31 of the 2021/22 season, which will see Kavanagh take charge of the meeting in west London.

Chris Kavanagh will be the referee for the Premier League clash.

Referee: Chris Kavanagh

Assistants: Dan Cook, Wade Smith

Fourth official: Andy Madley

VAR: David Coote

Assistant VAR: Lee Betts

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube