Confirmed Officials: Chelsea vs Brighton & Hove Albion | Premier League

Chelsea host Brighton & Hove Albion in the Premier League on Tuesday 20 April and it will be refereed by Stuart Attwell at Stamford Bridge.

The Premier League confirmed the officials for Matchweek 32 of the 2020/21 season, which will see Attwell take charge of the meeting in west London.

Stuart Attwell will be the referee for the Premier League clash

Referee: Stuart Attwell

Assistants: Simon Bennett, Eddie Smart

Fourth official: Graham Scott

VAR: Kevin Friend

Assistant VAR: Darren Cann

