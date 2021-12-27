Confirmed Officials: Chelsea vs Brighton | Premier League

Chelsea face Brighton and Hove Albion in the Premier League on Wednesday 29 December and it will be refereed by Mike Dean at Stamford Bridge.

The Premier League confirmed the officials for Matchweek 20 of the 2021/22 season, which will see Dean take charge of the meeting in the west London.

Mike Dean will be the referee for the Premier League clash - which is live on Amazon Prime.

Referee: Mike Dean

Assistants: Eddie Smart, Mark Scholes

Fourth official: Stuart Attwell

VAR: Kevin Friend

Assistant VAR: Simon Beck

