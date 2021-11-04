Publish date:
Confirmed Officials: Chelsea vs Burnley | Premier League
Chelsea face Burnley in the Premier League on Saturday 6 November and it will be refereed by Andre Marriner at Stamford Bridge.
The Premier League confirmed the officials for Matchweek 11 of the 2021/22 season, which will see Marriner take charge of the meeting in west London.
Andre Marriner will be the referee for the Premier League clash.
Referee: Andre Marriner
Assistants: Simon Long, Scott Ledger
Fourth official: Michael Salisbury
VAR: Mike Dean
Assistant VAR: Eddie Smart
