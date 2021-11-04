Skip to main content
    November 4, 2021
    Confirmed Officials: Chelsea vs Burnley | Premier League

    Chelsea face Burnley in the Premier League on Saturday 6 November and it will be refereed by Andre Marriner at Stamford Bridge.

    The Premier League confirmed the officials for Matchweek 11 of the 2021/22 season, which will see Marriner take charge of the meeting in west London.

    Andre Marriner will be the referee for the Premier League clash.

    Referee: Andre Marriner

    Assistants: Simon Long, Scott Ledger

    Fourth official: Michael Salisbury

    VAR: Mike Dean

    Assistant VAR: Eddie Smart

