Confirmed Officials: Chelsea vs Burnley | Premier League

Chelsea face Burnley in the Premier League on Sunday 31 January and it will be refereed by Graham Scott at Stamford Bridge.

The Premier League confirmed the officials for Matchweek 21 of the 2020/21 season, which will see Scott take charge of the meeting in west London.

Referee: Graham Scott

Assistants: Darren Cann, Tim Wood

Fourth official: Robert Jones

VAR: Michael Oliver

Assistant VAR: Andy Halliday

