NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageOpinion
Search

Confirmed Officials: Chelsea vs Burnley | Premier League

Author:
Publish date:

Chelsea face Burnley in the Premier League on Sunday 31 January and it will be refereed by Graham Scott at Stamford Bridge.

The Premier League confirmed the officials for Matchweek 21 of the 2020/21 season, which will see Scott take charge of the meeting in west London.

Graham Scott will be the referee for the Premier League clash - which is live on BT Sport.

Referee: Graham Scott

Assistants: Darren Cann, Tim Wood

Fourth official: Robert Jones

VAR: Michael Oliver

Assistant VAR: Andy Halliday

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

chelsea-v-luton-town-the-emirates-fa-cup-fourth-round (24)
Match Coverage

Chelsea vs Burnley: How to Watch/Live Stream | Premier League

brighton-and-hove-albion-v-manchester-city-premier-league
Match Coverage

Confirmed Officials: Chelsea vs Burnley | Premier League

fbl-eng-pr-chelsea-southampton (1)
Match Coverage

Stat Attack: Chelsea vs Burnley | Premier League

fbl-ger-bundesliga-leipzig-dortmund
Transfer News

Thomas Tuchel 'promised' Erling Haaland by Roman Abramovich if Chelsea finish in top four

Es04YDGU0AAz6og
News

Latest Chelsea injury news ahead of Burnley clash - N'Golo Kante & Christian Pulisic set to be available for Blues

Giroud
Transfer News

Report: Olivier Giroud to leave Chelsea in the summer

chelsea-v-wolverhampton-wanderers-premier-league
Opinions

Comment: Why Mateo Kovacic will be integral to Thomas Tuchel at Chelsea

Sad Werner
News

"He's not happy with himself" - Thomas Tuchel reveals why Timo Werner didn't start against Wolves