Confirmed Officials: Chelsea vs Chesterfield | FA Cup

Chelsea face Chesterfield in the FA Cup on Saturday 8 January and it will be refereed by Jarred Gillett at Stamford Bridge.

The FA confirmed the officials for the third round clash, which will see Gillett take charge of the encounter in west London.

Referee: Jarred Gillett

Assistant Referees: Wade Smith & Matthew Jones

Fourth Official: Joshua Smith

VAR: John Brooks

AVAR: Natalie Aspinall

