Confirmed Officials: Chelsea vs Chesterfield | FA Cup
Chelsea face Chesterfield in the FA Cup on Saturday 8 January and it will be refereed by Jarred Gillett at Stamford Bridge.
The FA confirmed the officials for the third round clash, which will see Gillett take charge of the encounter in west London.
Referee: Jarred Gillett
Assistant Referees: Wade Smith & Matthew Jones
Fourth Official: Joshua Smith
VAR: John Brooks
AVAR: Natalie Aspinall
