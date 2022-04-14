Skip to main content
Confirmed Officials: Chelsea vs Crystal Palace | FA Cup

Chelsea face Crystal Palace in the FA Cup on Sunday 17 April and it will be refereed by Anthony Taylor.

The FA confirmed the officials for the semi final clash, which will see Taylor take charge of the encounter at Wembley.

Anthony Taylor will be the referee for the FA Cup tie.

Referee: Anthony Taylor

Assistant Referees: Gary Beswick, Adam Nunn

Fourth Official: David Coote

Reserve Assistant: Nick Hopton

VAR: John Brooks

AVAR: Daniel Robathan

imago1010252278h (1)
