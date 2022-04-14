Confirmed Officials: Chelsea vs Crystal Palace | FA Cup
Chelsea face Crystal Palace in the FA Cup on Sunday 17 April and it will be refereed by Anthony Taylor.
The FA confirmed the officials for the semi final clash, which will see Taylor take charge of the encounter at Wembley.
Anthony Taylor will be the referee for the FA Cup tie.
Referee: Anthony Taylor
Assistant Referees: Gary Beswick, Adam Nunn
Fourth Official: David Coote
Reserve Assistant: Nick Hopton
VAR: John Brooks
AVAR: Daniel Robathan
