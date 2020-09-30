Confirmed Officials: Chelsea vs Crystal Palace | Premier League
Matt Debono
Chelsea host Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Saturday 3 October and it will be refereed by Craig Pawson at Stamford Bridge.
The Premier League confirmed the officials for Matchweek 4 of the 2020/21 season, which will see Oliver take charge of the meeting in west London.
Michael Oliver will be the referee for the Premier League clash - which is live on BT Sport.
----------
Referee: Michael Oliver
Assistants: Stuart Burt, Simon Bennett
Fourth official: Darren England
VAR: Andre Marriner
Assistant VAR: Stephen Child
----------
Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube