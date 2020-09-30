SI.com
Absolute Chelsea
Confirmed Officials: Chelsea vs Crystal Palace | Premier League

Matt Debono

Chelsea host Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Saturday 3 October and it will be refereed by Craig Pawson at Stamford Bridge.

The Premier League confirmed the officials for Matchweek 4 of the 2020/21 season, which will see Oliver take charge of the meeting in west London.

Michael Oliver will be the referee for the Premier League clash - which is live on BT Sport.

Referee: Michael Oliver

Assistants: Stuart Burt, Simon Bennett

Fourth official: Darren England

VAR: Andre Marriner

Assistant VAR: Stephen Child

