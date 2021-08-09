Sports Illustrated home
Confirmed Officials: Chelsea vs Crystal Palace | Premier League

Author:
Publish date:

Chelsea face Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Saturday 14 August and it will be refereed by Jonathan Moss at Stamford Bridge.

The Premier League confirmed the officials for Matchweek 1 of the 2021/22 season, which will see Moss take charge of the meeting in west London.

Jonathan Moss will be the referee for the Premier League clash.

Referee: Jonathan Moss

Assistants: Marc Perry, Timothy Wood

Fourth official: James Linington

VAR: Graham Scott

Assistant VAR: Harry Lennard.

