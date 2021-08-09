Confirmed Officials: Chelsea vs Crystal Palace | Premier League
Chelsea face Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Saturday 14 August and it will be refereed by Jonathan Moss at Stamford Bridge.
The Premier League confirmed the officials for Matchweek 1 of the 2021/22 season, which will see Moss take charge of the meeting in west London.
Jonathan Moss will be the referee for the Premier League clash.
Referee: Jonathan Moss
Assistants: Marc Perry, Timothy Wood
Fourth official: James Linington
VAR: Graham Scott
Assistant VAR: Harry Lennard.
Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube