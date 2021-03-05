Confirmed Officials: Chelsea vs Everton | Premier League
Chelsea face Everton in the Premier League on Monday 8 March and it will be refereed by Chris Kavanagh at Stamford Bridge.
The Premier League confirmed the officials for Matchweek 27 of the 2020/21 season, which will see Kavanagh take charge of the meeting in west London.
Chris Kavanagh will be the referee for the Premier League clash - which is live on BT Sport.
Referee: Chris Kavanagh
Assistants: Dan Cook, James Mainwaring
Fourth official: Simon Hooper
VAR: Michael Oliver
Assistant VAR: Richard West
Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube