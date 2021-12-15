Skip to main content
December 15, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Confirmed Officials: Chelsea vs Everton | Premier League

Author:

Chelsea face Everton in the Premier League on Thursday 16 December and it will be refereed by Michael Oliver at Stamford Bridge.

The Premier League confirmed the officials for Matchweek 17 of the 2021/22 season, which will see Oliver take charge of the meeting in west London.

Michael Oliver will be the referee for the Premier League clash.

Referee: Michael Oliver 

Read More

Assistants: Simon Bennett, Dan Cook

Fourth official: Graham Scott

VAR: Darren England

Assistant VAR: Dan Robathan

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1008567673h
Match Coverage

Confirmed Officials: Chelsea vs Everton | Premier League

10 seconds ago
Gallagher x Gilmour
News

Report: Chelsea Can't Recall Billy Gilmour & Conor Gallagher in January Due to Loan Clause

1 hour ago
imago1008525918h
News

Chelsea Handed Boost as Duo Return to Training Ahead of Everton Clash

2 hours ago
imago1008597921h
News

'We're Like a Family' - Mason Mount Outlines What Makes Chelsea Stand Out Above Man City And Liverpool

12 hours ago
imago1008656035h
News

Marina Granovskaia Insists There is 'No Secret to Chelsea's Successes'

12 hours ago
imago1008640791h
News

Report: Seven Everton Players Remain Doubts for Midweek Clash With Chelsea

13 hours ago
imago1007042247h
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea 'Cash in' on Sassuolo's Jeremie Boga Buyback & Sell-on Clauses for €6M

13 hours ago
imago1007504070h
News

Revealed: Four Chelsea Players Make FIFA FIFPRO XI 23-Man Shortlist

14 hours ago