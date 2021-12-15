Confirmed Officials: Chelsea vs Everton | Premier League

Chelsea face Everton in the Premier League on Thursday 16 December and it will be refereed by Michael Oliver at Stamford Bridge.

The Premier League confirmed the officials for Matchweek 17 of the 2021/22 season, which will see Oliver take charge of the meeting in west London.

Referee: Michael Oliver

Assistants: Simon Bennett, Dan Cook

Fourth official: Graham Scott

VAR: Darren England

Assistant VAR: Dan Robathan

