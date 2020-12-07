Confirmed Officials: Chelsea vs FC Krasnodar | Champions League

Chelsea face FC Krasnodar in the Champions League on Tuesday 8 December and it will be refereed by Pavel Královec at Stamford Bridge.

UEFA confirmed the officials for matchday six of the group stages, which will see Královec take charge of the meeting in west London.

Pavel Královec will be the referee for the Champions League clash - which is live on BT Sport.

----------

Referee: Pavel Královec (CZE)

Assistants: Jan Paták (CZE), Tomáš Mokrusch (CZE)

Fourth Official: Miroslav Zelinka (CZE)

VAR: Paolo Valeri (ITA)

Assistant VAR: Massimiliano Irrati (ITA)

----------

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube