NewsTransfer NewsMatch-CoverageLoan ArmyFan Opinions
Search

Confirmed Officials: Chelsea vs FC Krasnodar | Champions League

Author:
Publish date:

Chelsea face FC Krasnodar in the Champions League on Tuesday 8 December and it will be refereed by Pavel Královec at Stamford Bridge.

UEFA confirmed the officials for matchday six of the group stages, which will see Královec take charge of the meeting in west London.

Pavel Královec will be the referee for the Champions League clash - which is live on BT Sport.

----------

Referee: Pavel Královec (CZE)

Assistants: Jan Paták (CZE), Tomáš Mokrusch (CZE)

Fourth Official: Miroslav Zelinka (CZE)

VAR: Paolo Valeri (ITA)

Assistant VAR: Massimiliano Irrati (ITA)

----------

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

fc-sevilla-v-chelsea-fc-group-e-uefa-champions-league (23)
News

Frank Lampard offers update on Hakim Ziyech's hamstring injury

chelsea-v-leeds-united-premier-league (8)
News

Frank Lampard delivers Chelsea team news to face Krasnodar

fbl-eng-pr-burnley-chelsea (3)
News

How Paul Pogba's Covid-19 comments put Kai Havertz' performances into perspective

49495182
Match Coverage

Chelsea vs FC Krasnodar: How to Watch/Live Stream | Champions League

england-v-lithuania-euro-2016-qualifier
Match Coverage

Confirmed Officials: Chelsea vs FC Krasnodar | Champions League

GettyImages-1284438965
News

Chelsea have been 'crying out' for a defender like Thiago Silva

chelsea-v-leeds-united-premier-league-5
Match Coverage

Stat Attack: Chelsea vs Krasnodar | Champions League

chelsea-v-leeds-united-premier-league-3
News

Michael Owen questions Olivier Giroud's ability to lead Chelsea title charge

chelsea-v-leeds-united-premier-league-2
News

Frank Lampard urged to be 'selfish' over Olivier Giroud's Chelsea future