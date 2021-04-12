NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageOpinionSI.COM
Confirmed Officials: Chelsea vs FC Porto | Champions League

Chelsea face FC Porto in the quarter-finals of the Champions League on Tuesday 13 April and it will be refereed by Clément Turpin at the Estadio Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán.

UEFA confirmed the officials for the second leg of the quarter-final tie, which will see Turpin take charge of the meeting in Spain.

Clément Turpin will be the referee for the Champions League tie - which is live on BT Sport

Referee: Clément Turpin (FRA)

Assistant referees: Nicolas Danos (FRA), Cyril Gringore (FRA)

VAR: François Letexier (FRA)

AVAR: Jérôme Brisard (FRA)

Fourth official: Frank Schneider (FRA)

