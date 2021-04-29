Confirmed Officials: Chelsea vs Fulham | Premier League

NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageOpinionSI.COM
Chelsea face Fulham in the Premier League on Saturday 1 May and it will be refereed by Kevin Friend at Stamford Bridge.

The Premier League confirmed the officials for Matchweek 34 of the 2020/21 season, which will see Friend take charge of the meeting in west London.

Kevin Friend will be the referee for the Premier League clash - which is live on Sky Sports

Referee: Kevin Friend

Assistants: Simon Beck, Adrian Holmes 

Fourth official: Robert Jones

VAR: Darren England

Assistant VAR: Adam Nunn

