Confirmed Officials: Chelsea vs Fulham | Premier League

Chelsea face Fulham in the Premier League on Saturday 1 May and it will be refereed by Kevin Friend at Stamford Bridge.

The Premier League confirmed the officials for Matchweek 34 of the 2020/21 season, which will see Friend take charge of the meeting in west London.

Kevin Friend will be the referee for the Premier League clash - which is live on Sky Sports

Referee: Kevin Friend

Assistants: Simon Beck, Adrian Holmes

Fourth official: Robert Jones

VAR: Darren England

Assistant VAR: Adam Nunn

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube