Confirmed Officials: Chelsea vs Fulham | Premier League
Chelsea face Fulham in the Premier League on Saturday 1 May and it will be refereed by Kevin Friend at Stamford Bridge.
The Premier League confirmed the officials for Matchweek 34 of the 2020/21 season, which will see Friend take charge of the meeting in west London.
Kevin Friend will be the referee for the Premier League clash - which is live on Sky Sports
Referee: Kevin Friend
Assistants: Simon Beck, Adrian Holmes
Fourth official: Robert Jones
VAR: Darren England
Assistant VAR: Adam Nunn
