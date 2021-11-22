Publish date:
Confirmed Officials: Chelsea vs Juventus | Champions League
Chelsea face Juventus in the Champions League on Tuesday 23 November and it will be refereed by Srdjan Jovanovic at Stamford Bridge.
UEFA confirmed the officials for Gameweek 5 of the 2021/22 Champions League season, which will see Jovanovic take charge of the meeting in west London.
Srdjan Jovanovic will be the referee for the European clash.
Referee: Srdjan Jovanovic (SRB)
Read More
Assistant referees: Uros Stojkovic (SRB), Milan Mihajlovic (SRB)
VAR: Alejandro Hernández (ESP)
AVAR: Juan Martínez Munuera (ESP)
Fourth official: Novak Simovic (SRB)
Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube