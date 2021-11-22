Confirmed Officials: Chelsea vs Juventus | Champions League

Chelsea face Juventus in the Champions League on Tuesday 23 November and it will be refereed by Srdjan Jovanovic at Stamford Bridge.

UEFA confirmed the officials for Gameweek 5 of the 2021/22 Champions League season, which will see Jovanovic take charge of the meeting in west London.

Srdjan Jovanovic will be the referee for the European clash.

Referee: Srdjan Jovanovic (SRB)

Assistant referees: Uros Stojkovic (SRB), Milan Mihajlovic (SRB)

VAR: Alejandro Hernández (ESP)

AVAR: Juan Martínez Munuera (ESP)

Fourth official: Novak Simovic (SRB)

