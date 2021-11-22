Skip to main content
November 22, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Confirmed Officials: Chelsea vs Juventus | Champions League

Author:

Chelsea face Juventus in the Champions League on Tuesday 23 November and it will be refereed by Srdjan Jovanovic at Stamford Bridge.

UEFA confirmed the officials for Gameweek 5 of the 2021/22 Champions League season, which will see Jovanovic take charge of the meeting in west London.

Srdjan Jovanovic will be the referee for the European clash.

Referee: Srdjan Jovanovic (SRB)

Read More

Assistant referees: Uros Stojkovic (SRB), Milan Mihajlovic (SRB)

VAR: Alejandro Hernández (ESP)

AVAR: Juan Martínez Munuera (ESP)

Fourth official: Novak Simovic (SRB)

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1008128720h
News

Dean Smith: Chelsea Loanee Billy Gilmour 'Vital' to Norwich City Staying in Premier League

8 minutes ago
imago0032638418h
News

Report: Roman Abramovich Could Attend Chelsea's Champions League Clash vs Juventus

38 minutes ago
imago1008049719h
Match Coverage

Confirmed Officials: Chelsea vs Juventus | Champions League

1 hour ago
imago1008142209h
News

Conor Gallagher 'Tells Crystal Palace Loan Spell Only to Boost Chelsea Chances'

1 hour ago
imago1007848749h
News

Thomas Tuchel Details 'Good Relationship' With Antonio Rudiger Amid Chelsea Contract Uncertainty

2 hours ago
imago1008116293h
News

Thomas Tuchel: Antonio Rudiger 'Fully Committed' to Chelsea Despite Uncertainty Over Future

2 hours ago
imago1008116293h
News

Thomas Tuchel is Hoping For a 'Happy Ending' Regarding Antonio Rudiger's Contract at Chelsea

13 hours ago
imago1008148680h
News

Chelsea Handed Boost Ahead of Juventus Clash as Allegri Reveals Injury Woes

14 hours ago