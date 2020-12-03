SI.com
Absolute Chelsea
Confirmed Officials: Chelsea vs Leeds United | Premier League

Matt Debono

Chelsea face Leeds United in the Premier League on Saturday 5 December and it will be refereed by Kevin Friend at Stamford Bridge,

The Premier League confirmed the officials for Matchweek 11 of the 2020/21 season, which will see Friend take charge of the meeting in west London

Kevin Friend will be the referee for the Premier League clash - which is live on Sky Sports.

----------

Referee: Kevin Friend

Assistants: Simon Beck, Scott Ledger

Fourth Official: Simon Hooper

VAR: Michael Oliver

Assistant VAR: Sian Massey-Ellis

----------

