Confirmed Officials: Chelsea vs Leeds United | Premier League
Matt Debono
Chelsea face Leeds United in the Premier League on Saturday 5 December and it will be refereed by Kevin Friend at Stamford Bridge,
The Premier League confirmed the officials for Matchweek 11 of the 2020/21 season, which will see Friend take charge of the meeting in west London
Kevin Friend will be the referee for the Premier League clash - which is live on Sky Sports.
----------
Referee: Kevin Friend
Assistants: Simon Beck, Scott Ledger
Fourth Official: Simon Hooper
VAR: Michael Oliver
Assistant VAR: Sian Massey-Ellis
----------
