Confirmed Officials: Chelsea vs Leeds United | Premier League

Chelsea face Leeds United in the Premier League on Saturday 5 December and it will be refereed by Kevin Friend at Stamford Bridge,

----------

Referee: Kevin Friend

Assistants: Simon Beck, Scott Ledger

Fourth Official: Simon Hooper

VAR: Michael Oliver

Assistant VAR: Sian Massey-Ellis

----------

