Publish date:
Confirmed Officials: Chelsea vs Leeds United | Premier League
Chelsea face Leeds United in the Premier League on Saturday 11 December and it will be refereed by Chris Kavanagh at Stamford Bridge.
The Premier League confirmed the officials for Matchweek 16 of the 2021/22 season, which will see Kavanagh take charge of the meeting in west London.
Chris Kavanagh will be the referee for the Premier League clash.
Referee: Chris Kavanagh
Read More
Assistants: Dan Cook, Dan Robathan
Fourth official: Tony Harrington
VAR: Mike Dean
Assistant VAR: Mark Scholes
Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube