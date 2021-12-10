Skip to main content
Confirmed Officials: Chelsea vs Leeds United | Premier League

Author:

Chelsea face Leeds United in the Premier League on Saturday 11 December and it will be refereed by Chris Kavanagh at Stamford Bridge. 

The Premier League confirmed the officials for Matchweek 16 of the 2021/22 season, which will see Kavanagh take charge of the meeting in west London.

Chris Kavanagh will be the referee for the Premier League clash.

Referee: Chris Kavanagh

Read More

Assistants: Dan Cook, Dan Robathan

Fourth official: Tony Harrington

VAR: Mike Dean

Assistant VAR: Mark Scholes

imago1008392922h
