Confirmed Officials: Chelsea vs Leicester City | Emirates FA Cup
Chelsea face Leicester City in the FA Cup final on Saturday 15 May and it will be refereed by Michael Oliver at Wembley.
The Football Association confirmed the officials for the final, which will see Oliver take charge of the cup tie.
Michael Oliver will be the referee for the final - which is live on BBC One and BT Sport.
Referee: Michael Oliver
Assistant Referees: Stuart Burt and Simon Bennett
Fourth Official: Stuart Attwell
Reserve Assistant Referee: Dan Cook
VAR: Chris Kavanagh
Assistant VAR: Sian Massey-Ellis
