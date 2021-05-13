Confirmed Officials: Chelsea vs Leicester City | Emirates FA Cup

Chelsea face Leicester City in the FA Cup final on Saturday 15 May and it will be refereed by Michael Oliver at Wembley.

The Football Association confirmed the officials for the final, which will see Oliver take charge of the cup tie.

Michael Oliver will be the referee for the final - which is live on BBC One and BT Sport.

Referee: Michael Oliver

Assistant Referees: Stuart Burt and Simon Bennett

Fourth Official: Stuart Attwell

Reserve Assistant Referee: Dan Cook

VAR: Chris Kavanagh

Assistant VAR: Sian Massey-Ellis

