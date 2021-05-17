Confirmed Officials: Chelsea vs Leicester City | Premier League

Chelsea face Leicester City in the Premier League on Tuesday 18 May and it will be refereed by Mike Dean at Stamford Bridge.

The Premier League confirmed the officials for Matchweek 37 of the 2020/21 season, which will see Dean take charge of the meeting in west London.

Mike Dean will be the referee for the Premier League clash - which is live on Sky Sports.

Referee: Mike Dean

Assistants: Darren Cann, Mark Scholes

Fourth official: Andy Madley

VAR: Andre Marriner

Assistant VAR: Stephen Child

