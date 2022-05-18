Confirmed Officials: Chelsea vs Leicester City | Premier League
Chelsea face Leicester City in the Premier League on Thursday 19 May and it will be refereed by Stuart Attwell at Stamford Bridge.
The Premier League confirmed the officials for matchday 37 of the 2021/22 season, which will see Attwell take charge of the meeting in the capital.
Stuart Attwell will be the referee for the Premier League clash.
Referee: Stuart Attwell
Assistants: Dan Cook, Dan Robathan
Fourth official: Andre Marriner
VAR: Lee Mason
Assistant VAR: Matthew Wilkes
