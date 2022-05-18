Confirmed Officials: Chelsea vs Leicester City | Premier League

Chelsea face Leicester City in the Premier League on Thursday 19 May and it will be refereed by Stuart Attwell at Stamford Bridge.

The Premier League confirmed the officials for matchday 37 of the 2021/22 season, which will see Attwell take charge of the meeting in the capital.

Referee: Stuart Attwell

Assistants: Dan Cook, Dan Robathan

Fourth official: Andre Marriner

VAR: Lee Mason

Assistant VAR: Matthew Wilkes

