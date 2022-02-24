Skip to main content
Confirmed Officials: Chelsea vs Liverpool | Carabao Cup Final

Chelsea face Liverpool in the Carabao Cup final on Sunday 27 February and it will be refereed by Stuart Attwell.

The EFL have confirmed the officials for the clash which will take place at Wembley.

And it see's Attwell take charge of the affair between Thomas Tuchel and Jurgen Klopp's sides.

imago0045977082h

Referee: Stuard Attwell

Assistant Referees: Dan Cook and Daniel Robathan

Read More

VAR: Alejandro Hernández (ESP)

Fourth Official: Andrew Madley

Reserve Assistant Referee: Tim Wood

VAR: Darren England

AVAR: Simon Bennett

