Confirmed Officials: Chelsea vs Liverpool | Carabao Cup Final
Chelsea face Liverpool in the Carabao Cup final on Sunday 27 February and it will be refereed by Stuart Attwell.
The EFL have confirmed the officials for the clash which will take place at Wembley.
And it see's Attwell take charge of the affair between Thomas Tuchel and Jurgen Klopp's sides.
Referee: Stuard Attwell
Assistant Referees: Dan Cook and Daniel Robathan
VAR: Alejandro Hernández (ESP)
Fourth Official: Andrew Madley
Reserve Assistant Referee: Tim Wood
VAR: Darren England
AVAR: Simon Bennett
