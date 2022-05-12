Confirmed Officials: Chelsea vs Liverpool | FA Cup Final
Chelsea face Liverpool in the FA Cup final on Saturday 14 May and it will be refereed by Craig Pawson at Wembley Stadium.
The FA confirmed the officials for the final which will see Pawson take charge of the encounter in the capital.
Craig Pawson will be the referee for the FA Cup final.
Referee: Craig Pawson
Assistant Referees: Dan Cook and Edward Smart
Scroll to Continue
Read More
Fourth Official: David Coote
Reserve Assistant Referee: Dan Robathan
VAR: Paul Tierney
Assistant VAR: Simon Bennett
Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube