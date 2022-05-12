Skip to main content

Confirmed Officials: Chelsea vs Liverpool | FA Cup Final

Chelsea face Liverpool in the FA Cup final on Saturday 14 May and it will be refereed by Craig Pawson at Wembley Stadium.

The FA confirmed the officials for the final which will see Pawson take charge of the encounter in the capital.

Referee: Craig Pawson

Assistant Referees: Dan Cook and Edward Smart

Fourth Official: David Coote

Reserve Assistant Referee: Dan Robathan

VAR: Paul Tierney

Assistant VAR: Simon Bennett

