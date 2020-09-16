Confirmed Officials: Chelsea vs Liverpool | Premier League
Chelsea face Liverpool in the Premier League on Sunday 20 September and it will be refereed by Paul Tierney at Stamford Bridge.
The Premier League confirmed the officials for Matchweek 2 of the 2020/21 season, which will see Tierney take charge of the meeting on Sunday afternoon in west London.
Paul Tierney will be the referee for the Premier League clash - which is live on Sky Sports.
Referee: Paul Tierney
Assistants: Daniel Cook, Constantine Hatzidakis
Fourth official: Stuart Attwell
VAR: Michael Oliver
Assistant VAR: Sian Massey-Ellis
