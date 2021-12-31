Confirmed Officials: Chelsea vs Liverpool | Premier League

Chelsea face Liverpool in the Premier League on Sunday 2 January and it will be refereed by Anthony Taylor at Stamford Bridge.

The Premier League confirmed the officials for Matchweek 21 of the 2021/22 season, which will see Taylor take charge of the meeting in the west London.

Anthony Taylor will be the referee for the Premier League clash - which is live on Sky Sports.

Referee: Anthony Taylor

Assistants: Gary Beswick, Adam Nunn

Fourth official: Martin Atkinson

VAR: Paul Tierney

Assistant VAR: Constantine Hatzidakis

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube