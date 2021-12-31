Publish date:
Confirmed Officials: Chelsea vs Liverpool | Premier League
Chelsea face Liverpool in the Premier League on Sunday 2 January and it will be refereed by Anthony Taylor at Stamford Bridge.
The Premier League confirmed the officials for Matchweek 21 of the 2021/22 season, which will see Taylor take charge of the meeting in the west London.
Referee: Anthony Taylor
Assistants: Gary Beswick, Adam Nunn
Fourth official: Martin Atkinson
VAR: Paul Tierney
Assistant VAR: Constantine Hatzidakis
