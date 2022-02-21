Confirmed Officials: Chelsea vs LOSC Lille | Champions League

Chelsea face LOSC Lille in the Champions League on Tuesday 22 February and it will be refereed by Jesús Gil Manzano at Stamford Bridge.

UEFA confirmed the officials for the last-16 first leg tie of the 2021/22 Champions League season, which will see Manzano take charge of the meeting in west London.

Jesús Gil Manzano will be the referee for the European clash.

Referee: Jesús Gil Manzano (ESP)

Assistant Referees: Iñigo (ESP), Ángel Nevado (ESP)

VAR: Alejandro Hernández (ESP)

AVAR: Ricardo de Burgos (ESP)

Fourth Official: José Luis Munuera (ESP)

