Confirmed Officials: Chelsea vs LOSC Lille | Champions League

Chelsea face LOSC Lille in the Champions League on Tuesday 22 February and it will be refereed by Jesús Gil Manzano at Stamford Bridge.

UEFA confirmed the officials for the last-16 first leg tie of the 2021/22 Champions League season, which will see Manzano take charge of the meeting in west London.

Jesús Gil Manzano will be the referee for the European clash.

Referee: Jesús Gil Manzano (ESP)

Read More

Assistant Referees: Iñigo (ESP), Ángel Nevado (ESP)

VAR: Alejandro Hernández (ESP)

AVAR: Ricardo de Burgos (ESP)

Fourth Official: José Luis Munuera (ESP)

imago1007969130h
Match Coverage

By Matt Debono
24 seconds ago
imago1009510893h
Transfer News

Emerson Palmieri Explains Decision Behind Lyon Stay After Chelsea January Approach

By Matt Debono
8 hours ago
imago1009992900h
News

Andreas Christensen Outlines Chelsea's 'Main Focus' Ahead of Lille Tie

By Matt Debono
9 hours ago
imago1008891067h (1)
News

Report: Chelsea Handed Major Reece James Boost Ahead of Carabao Cup Final vs Liverpool

By Matt Debono
9 hours ago
imago1009886846h
News

'He’s a Reference' - Jorginho Still Dreams of Playing Under Pep Guardiola

By Rob Calcutt
10 hours ago
imago1009560822h
News

'Always Been a Tough Opponent' - Declan Rice Praises Chelsea Midfielder Mateo Kovacic

By Rob Calcutt
10 hours ago
imago1010005013h
News

Hakim Ziyech Enjoying Current Chelsea Form After Late Crystal Palace Winner

By Matt Debono
11 hours ago
imago1009992873h (1)
Features/Opinions

Comment: Thomas Tuchel's Patience Looks to Be Running Low With Romelu Lukaku

By Matt Debono
12 hours ago