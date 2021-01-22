Confirmed Officials: Chelsea vs Luton Town | Emirates FA Cup

Chelsea face Luton Town in the fourth round of the FA Cup on Sunday 24 January and it will be refereed by David Coote at Stamford Bridge.

The Football Association confirmed the officials for the fourth round ties, which will see Coote take charge of the meeting in west London.

David Coote will be the referee for the Premier League clash - which is live on the BBC.

----------

Referee: David Coote

Assistant Referees: Dan Cook, Sian Massey-Ellis

Fourth Official: Paul Tierney

VAR: Peter Bankes

AVAR: James Mainwaring

----------

