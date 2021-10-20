Confirmed Officials: Chelsea vs Malmo | Champions League

Chelsea face Malmo in the Champions League on Wednesday 20 October and it will be refereed by François Letexier at Stamford Bridge.

UEFA confirmed the officials for Gameweek 3 of the 2021/22 Champions League season, which will see Letexier take charge of the meeting in west London.

Referee: François Letexier (FRA)

Assistant referees: Cyril Mugnier (FRA), Mehdi Rahmouni (FRA)

VAR: Alejandro Hernández (ESP)

AVAR: Benoît Millot (FRA)

Fourth official: Thomas Leonard (FRA)

