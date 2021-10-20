Publish date:
Confirmed Officials: Chelsea vs Malmo | Champions League
Chelsea face Malmo in the Champions League on Wednesday 20 October and it will be refereed by François Letexier at Stamford Bridge.
UEFA confirmed the officials for Gameweek 3 of the 2021/22 Champions League season, which will see Letexier take charge of the meeting in west London.
François Letexier will be the referee for the European clash.
Referee: François Letexier (FRA)
Assistant referees: Cyril Mugnier (FRA), Mehdi Rahmouni (FRA)
VAR: Alejandro Hernández (ESP)
AVAR: Benoît Millot (FRA)
Fourth official: Thomas Leonard (FRA)
