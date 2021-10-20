    • October 20, 2021
    Confirmed Officials: Chelsea vs Malmo | Champions League

    Author:

    Chelsea face Malmo in the Champions League on Wednesday 20 October and it will be refereed by François Letexier at Stamford Bridge.

    UEFA confirmed the officials for Gameweek 3 of the 2021/22 Champions League season, which will see Letexier take charge of the meeting in west London.

    François Letexier will be the referee for the European clash.

    Referee: François Letexier (FRA)

    Assistant referees: Cyril Mugnier (FRA), Mehdi Rahmouni (FRA)

    VAR: Alejandro Hernández (ESP)

    AVAR: Benoît Millot (FRA)

    Fourth official: Thomas Leonard (FRA)

