Confirmed Officials: Chelsea vs Manchester City | Emirates FA Cup
Chelsea face Manchester City in the semi-finals of the FA Cup on Saturday 17 April and it will be refereed by Mike Dean at Wembley.
The Football Association confirmed the officials for the semi-finals, which will see Dean take charge of the cup tie.
Mike Dean will be the referee for the semi-final clash - which is live on BBC One.
Referee: Michael Dean
Assistant Referees: Ian Hussin and Dan Robathan
Fourth Official: Andre Marriner
VAR: Peter Bankes
Additional VAR: Stephen Child
Reserve Assistant Referee: Constantine Hatzidakis
