Confirmed Officials: Chelsea vs Manchester City | Emirates FA Cup

Author:
Publish date:

Chelsea face Manchester City in the semi-finals of the FA Cup on Saturday 17 April and it will be refereed by Mike Dean at Wembley.

The Football Association confirmed the officials for the semi-finals, which will see Dean take charge of the cup tie.

Mike Dean will be the referee for the semi-final clash - which is live on BBC One.

Referee: Michael Dean

Assistant Referees: Ian Hussin and Dan Robathan

Fourth Official: Andre Marriner

VAR: Peter Bankes

Additional VAR: Stephen Child

Reserve Assistant Referee: Constantine Hatzidakis

