Confirmed Officials: Chelsea vs Manchester City | Premier League

Chelsea face Manchester City in the Premier League on Sunday 3 January and it will be refereed by Anthony Taylor at Stamford Bridge.

The Premier League confirmed the officials for Matchweek 17 of the 2020/21 season, which will see Taylor take charge of the meeting in west London.

Anthony Taylor will be the referee for the Premier League clash - which is live on Sky Sports.

Referee: Anthony Taylor

Assistants: Gary Beswick, Adam Nunn

Fourth official: Peter Bankes

VAR: Mike Dean

Assistant VAR: Darren Cann.

