Confirmed Officials: Chelsea vs Manchester City | Premier League
Chelsea face Manchester City in the Premier League on Sunday 3 January and it will be refereed by Anthony Taylor at Stamford Bridge.
The Premier League confirmed the officials for Matchweek 17 of the 2020/21 season, which will see Taylor take charge of the meeting in west London.
Anthony Taylor will be the referee for the Premier League clash - which is live on Sky Sports.
----------
Referee: Anthony Taylor
Assistants: Gary Beswick, Adam Nunn
Fourth official: Peter Bankes
VAR: Mike Dean
Assistant VAR: Darren Cann.
----------
