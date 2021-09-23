Confirmed Officials: Chelsea vs Manchester City | Premier League

Chelsea face Manchester City in the Premier League on Saturday 25 September and it will be refereed by Michael Oliver at Stamford Bridge.
The Premier League confirmed the officials for Matchweek 6 of the 2021/22 season, which will see Oliver take charge of the meeting in west London.
Michael Oliver will be the referee for the Premier League clash.
Referee: Michael Oliver
Assistants: Stuart Burt, Simon Bennett
Fourth official: Robert Jones
VAR: Darren England
Assistant VAR: Dan Robathan
