Confirmed Officials: Chelsea vs Manchester City | Premier League

Chelsea face Manchester City in the Premier League on Saturday 25 September and it will be refereed by Michael Oliver at Stamford Bridge.

The Premier League confirmed the officials for Matchweek 6 of the 2021/22 season, which will see Oliver take charge of the meeting in west London.

Referee: Michael Oliver

Assistants: Stuart Burt, Simon Bennett

Fourth official: Robert Jones

VAR: Darren England

Assistant VAR: Dan Robathan

