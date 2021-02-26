NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageOpinionSI.COM
Confirmed Officials: Chelsea vs Manchester United | Premier League

Chelsea face Manchester United in the Premier League on Sunday 28 February and it will be refereed by Stuart Attwell at Stamford Bridge.

The Premier League confirmed the officials for Matchweek 26 of the 2020/21 season, which will see Attwell take charge of the meeting in west London.

Stuart Attwell will be the referee for the Premier League clash - which is live on Sky Sports.

Referee: Stuart Attwell

Assistants: Constantine Hatzidakis, Simon Long

Fourth official: Andre Marriner

VAR: Chris Kavanagh

Assistant VAR: Sian Massey-Ellis

