Confirmed Officials: Chelsea vs Manchester United | Premier League
Chelsea face Manchester United in the Premier League on Sunday 28 February and it will be refereed by Stuart Attwell at Stamford Bridge.
The Premier League confirmed the officials for Matchweek 26 of the 2020/21 season, which will see Attwell take charge of the meeting in west London.
Stuart Attwell will be the referee for the Premier League clash - which is live on Sky Sports.
Referee: Stuart Attwell
Assistants: Constantine Hatzidakis, Simon Long
Fourth official: Andre Marriner
VAR: Chris Kavanagh
Assistant VAR: Sian Massey-Ellis
