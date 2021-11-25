Skip to main content
November 25, 2021
Confirmed Officials: Chelsea vs Manchester United | Premier League

Chelsea face Manchester United in the Premier League on Sunday 28 November and it will be refereed by Anthony Taylor at Stamford Bridge.

The Premier League confirmed the officials for Matchweek 13 of the 2021/22 season, which will see Taylor take charge of the meeting in west London.

Anthony Taylor will be the referee for the Premier League clash.

Referee: Anthony Taylor

Assistants: Gary Beswick, Adam Nunn

Fourth official: David Coote

VAR: Chris Kavanagh

Assistant VAR: Dan Robathan

