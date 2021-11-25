Publish date:
Confirmed Officials: Chelsea vs Manchester United | Premier League
Chelsea face Manchester United in the Premier League on Sunday 28 November and it will be refereed by Anthony Taylor at Stamford Bridge.
The Premier League confirmed the officials for Matchweek 13 of the 2021/22 season, which will see Taylor take charge of the meeting in west London.
Anthony Taylor will be the referee for the Premier League clash.
Referee: Anthony Taylor
Assistants: Gary Beswick, Adam Nunn
Fourth official: David Coote
VAR: Chris Kavanagh
Assistant VAR: Dan Robathan
