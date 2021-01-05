Confirmed Officials: Chelsea vs Morecambe | Emirates FA Cup

Chelsea face Morecambe in the third round of the FA Cup on Sunday 10 January and it will be refereed by Darren England at Stamford Bridge.

The Football Association confirmed the officials for the third round ties, which will see England take charge of the meeting in west London.

Darren England will be the referee for the Premier League clash - which is live on the BBC.

Referee: Darren England

Assistant Referees: Constantine Hatzidakis, Matthew Jones

Fourth Official: James Linington

VAR: Jonathan Moss

AVAR: Daniel Robathan

