Confirmed Officials: Chelsea vs Newcastle United | Premier League
Chelsea face Newcastle United in the Premier League on Sunday 13 March and it will be refereed by David Coote at Stamford Bridge.
The Premier League confirmed the officials for matchday 29 of the 2021/22 season, which will see Coote take charge of the meeting in west London.
Referee: David Coote
Assistants: Ian Hussin, Nick Hopton
Fourth official: Michael Sailsbury
VAR: John Brooks
Assistant VAR: Sian Massey-Ellis
