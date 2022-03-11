Skip to main content
Confirmed Officials: Chelsea vs Newcastle United | Premier League

Chelsea face Newcastle United in the Premier League on Sunday 13 March and it will be refereed by David Coote at Stamford Bridge.

The Premier League confirmed the officials for matchday 29 of the 2021/22 season, which will see Coote take charge of the meeting in west London.

David Coote will be the referee for the Premier League clash.

Referee: David Coote

Assistants: Ian Hussin, Nick Hopton

Fourth official: Michael Sailsbury

VAR: John Brooks

Assistant VAR: Sian Massey-Ellis

