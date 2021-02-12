Confirmed Officials: Chelsea vs Newcastle United | Premier League

Chelsea face Newcastle United in the Premier League on Monday 15 February and it will be refereed by Peter Bankes at Stamford Bridge.

The Premier League confirmed the officials for Matchweek 24 of the 2020/21 season, which will see Bankes take charge of the meeting in west London.

Peter Bankes will be the referee for the Premier League clash - which is live on Sky Sports.

Referee: Peter Bankes

Assistants: Neil Davies, James Mainwaring

Fourth official: Kevin Friend

VAR: Chris Kavanagh

Assistant VAR: Dan Cook

