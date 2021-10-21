    • October 21, 2021
    Confirmed Officials: Chelsea vs Norwich City | Premier League

    Author:

    Chelsea face Norwich City in the Premier League on Saturday 23 October and it will be refereed by Andy Madley at Stamford Bridge.

    The Premier League confirmed the officials for Matchweek 9 of the 2021/22 season, which will see Madley take charge of the meeting in west London.

    Andy Madley will be the referee for the Premier League clash.

    Referee: Andy Madley

    Assistants: Stuart Burt, Eddie Smart

    Fourth official: Andre Marriner

    VAR: Michael Oliver

    Assistant VAR: Sian Massey-Ellis

