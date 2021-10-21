Confirmed Officials: Chelsea vs Norwich City | Premier League

Chelsea face Norwich City in the Premier League on Saturday 23 October and it will be refereed by Andy Madley at Stamford Bridge.

The Premier League confirmed the officials for Matchweek 9 of the 2021/22 season, which will see Madley take charge of the meeting in west London.

Referee: Andy Madley

Assistants: Stuart Burt, Eddie Smart

Fourth official: Andre Marriner

VAR: Michael Oliver

Assistant VAR: Sian Massey-Ellis

