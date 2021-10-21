Publish date:
Confirmed Officials: Chelsea vs Norwich City | Premier League
Chelsea face Norwich City in the Premier League on Saturday 23 October and it will be refereed by Andy Madley at Stamford Bridge.
The Premier League confirmed the officials for Matchweek 9 of the 2021/22 season, which will see Madley take charge of the meeting in west London.
Andy Madley will be the referee for the Premier League clash.
Referee: Andy Madley
Assistants: Stuart Burt, Eddie Smart
Fourth official: Andre Marriner
VAR: Michael Oliver
Assistant VAR: Sian Massey-Ellis
Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube