Confirmed Officials: Chelsea vs Palmeiras | Club World Cup

Chelsea face Palmeiras in the  Club World Cup final on Saturday 12 February and it will be refereerd by Australian Christopher Beath at the Mohammed Bin Zayed Stadium.

The Blues come into the game off the back of a 1-0 victory in the semi-final, over Al Hilal, whilst Palmeiras beat Al Ahly 2-0 to reach the final.

And now, the officials for the clash have been confirmed.

imago1005142466h

Christopher Beath will be the referee for the Club World Cup clash - which is live on E4 for UK fans.

FIFA confirmed the officials for the semi finals, which will see Ramos take charge of the meeting in Abu Dhabi.

Read More

Referee: Christopher Beath

Assistants: Anton Shchetinin, Ashley Beecham

Fourth official: Mustapha Ghorbal

VAR: Massimiliano Irrati

Assistant VAR: Nicolas Gallo

