Confirmed Officials: Chelsea vs Plymouth Argyle | FA Cup

Chelsea face Plymouth Argyle in the FA Cup on Saturday 5 February and it will be refereed by Simon Hooper at Stamford Bridge.

The FA confirmed the officials for the fourth round clash, which will see Hooper take charge of the encounter in west London.

Simon Hooper will be the referee for the FA Cup tie.

Referee: Simon Hooper 

Read More

Assistant Referee: Neil Davies, Derek Eaton 

Fourth Official: Andy Davies 

VAR: Michael Dean 

AVAR: Edward Smart

