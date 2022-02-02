Confirmed Officials: Chelsea vs Plymouth Argyle | FA Cup
Chelsea face Plymouth Argyle in the FA Cup on Saturday 5 February and it will be refereed by Simon Hooper at Stamford Bridge.
The FA confirmed the officials for the fourth round clash, which will see Hooper take charge of the encounter in west London.
Referee: Simon Hooper
Assistant Referee: Neil Davies, Derek Eaton
Fourth Official: Andy Davies
VAR: Michael Dean
AVAR: Edward Smart
