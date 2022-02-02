Confirmed Officials: Chelsea vs Plymouth Argyle | FA Cup

Chelsea face Plymouth Argyle in the FA Cup on Saturday 5 February and it will be refereed by Simon Hooper at Stamford Bridge.

The FA confirmed the officials for the fourth round clash, which will see Hooper take charge of the encounter in west London.

Simon Hooper will be the referee for the FA Cup tie.

Referee: Simon Hooper

Assistant Referee: Neil Davies, Derek Eaton

Fourth Official: Andy Davies

VAR: Michael Dean

AVAR: Edward Smart

