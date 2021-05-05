Confirmed Officials: Chelsea vs Real Madrid | Champions League
Chelsea face Real Madrid in the semi-finals of the Champions League on Wednesday 5 May and it will be refereed by Daniele Orsato at Stamford Bridge.
UEFA confirmed the officials for the second leg of the semi-final tie, which will see Orsato take charge of the meeting in west London.
Daniele Orsato will be the referee for the Champions League tie - which is live on BT Sport.
Referee: Daniele Orsato (ITA)
Assistant Referees: Alessandro Giallatini (ITA), Fabiano Preti (ITA)
VAR: Massimiliano Irrati (ITA)
AVAR: Marco Guida (ITA)
Fourth official: Davide Massa (ITA)
