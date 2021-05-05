Confirmed Officials: Chelsea vs Real Madrid | Champions League

Chelsea face Real Madrid in the semi-finals of the Champions League on Wednesday 5 May and it will be refereed by Daniele Orsato at Stamford Bridge.

UEFA confirmed the officials for the second leg of the semi-final tie, which will see Orsato take charge of the meeting in west London.

Daniele Orsato will be the referee for the Champions League tie - which is live on BT Sport.

Referee: Daniele Orsato (ITA)

Assistant Referees: Alessandro Giallatini (ITA), Fabiano Preti (ITA)

VAR: Massimiliano Irrati (ITA)

AVAR: Marco Guida (ITA)

Fourth official: Davide Massa (ITA)

