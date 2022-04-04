Skip to main content
Confirmed Officials: Chelsea vs Real Madrid | Champions League

Chelsea face Real Madrid in the Champions League on Wednesday 6 April and it will be refereed by Clément Turpin at Stamford Bridge.

UEFA confirmed the officials for the quarter-final first leg tie of the 2021/22 Champions League season, which will see Turpin take charge of the meeting in west London.

Clément Turpin will be the referee for the European clash.

Referee: Clément Turpin (FRA)

Assistant Referees: Nicolas Danos (FRA), Cyril Gringore (FRA)

VAR: Jérôme Brisard (FRA)

AVAR: Delajod Willy (FRA)

Fourth Official: François Letexier (FRA)

