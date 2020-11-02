Confirmed Officials: Chelsea vs Rennes | Champions League
Matt Debono
Chelsea face Rennes in the group stages of the Champions League on Wednesday 4 November and it will be refereed by Felix Zwayer at Stamford Bridge.
UEFA confirmed the officials for the Group E clash, which will see Zwayer take charge of the meeting under the lights in west London.
Felix Zwayer will be the referee for the European clash - which is live on BT Sports.
----------
Referee: Felix Zwayer (GER)
Assistant Referees: Thorsten Schiffner (GER), Marco Achmüller (GER)
VAR: Sascha Stegemann (GER)
AVAR: Bibiana Steinhaus (GER)
Fourth Official: Tobias Stieler (GER)
----------
