Confirmed Officials: Chelsea vs Rennes | Champions League

Chelsea face Rennes in the group stages of the Champions League on Wednesday 4 November and it will be refereed by Felix Zwayer at Stamford Bridge.

UEFA confirmed the officials for the Group E clash, which will see Zwayer take charge of the meeting under the lights in west London.

Felix Zwayer will be the referee for the European clash - which is live on BT Sports.

----------

Referee: Felix Zwayer (GER)

Assistant Referees: Thorsten Schiffner (GER), Marco Achmüller (GER)

VAR: Sascha Stegemann (GER)

AVAR: Bibiana Steinhaus (GER)

Fourth Official: Tobias Stieler (GER)

----------

