Confirmed Officials: Chelsea vs Sevilla | Champions League
Matt Debono
Chelsea face Sevilla in the group stages of the Champions League on Tuesday 20 October and it will be refereed by Davide Massa at Stamford Bridge.
UEFA confirmed the officials for the opening group game of the 2020/21 European campaign, which will see Massa take charge of the meeting under the lights in west London.
Davide Massa will be the referee for the European clash - which is live on BT Sports.
----------
Referee: Davide Massa
Assistant Referees: Stefano Alassio, Alberto Tegoni
VAR: Marco Di Bello
AVAR: Maurizio Mariani
Fourth official: Gianpaolo Calvarese
----------
