Confirmed Officials: Chelsea vs Sevilla | Champions League

Chelsea face Sevilla in the group stages of the Champions League on Tuesday 20 October and it will be refereed by Davide Massa at Stamford Bridge.

UEFA confirmed the officials for the opening group game of the 2020/21 European campaign, which will see Massa take charge of the meeting under the lights in west London.

Davide Massa will be the referee for the European clash - which is live on BT Sports.

----------

Referee: Davide Massa

Assistant Referees: Stefano Alassio, Alberto Tegoni

VAR: Marco Di Bello

AVAR: Maurizio Mariani

Fourth official: Gianpaolo Calvarese

----------

