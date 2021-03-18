Confirmed Officials: Chelsea vs Sheffield United | Emirates FA Cup
Chelsea face Sheffield United in the quarter-finals of the FA Cup on Sunday 21 March and it will be refereed by Andrew Madley at Stamford Bridge.
The Football Association confirmed the officials for the quarter-finals, which will see Madley take charge of the cup tie.
Andrew Madley will be the referee for the quarter-final clash - which is live on BBC One.
Referee: Andrew Madley
Assistant Referees: Neil Davies & Edward Smart
Fourth Official: Andre Marriner
VAR: Peter Bankes
AVAR: Simon Beck
