Confirmed Officials: Chelsea vs Sheffield United | Premier League
Matt Debono
Chelsea face Sheffield United in the Premier League on Saturday 7 November and it will be refereed by Jonathan Moss at Stamford Bridge.
The Premier League confirmed the officials for Matchweek 8 of the 2020/21 season, which will see Moss take charge of the meeting.
Jonathan Moss will be the referee for the Premier League clash - which is live on Sky Sports.
Referee: Jonathan Moss
Assistants: Marc Perry, Simon Long
Fourth official: Stuart Attwell
VAR: Kevin Friend
Assistant VAR: Simon Beck
