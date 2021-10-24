Confirmed Officials: Chelsea vs Southampton | Carabao Cup

Chelsea face Southampton in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday 26 October and it will be refereed by Kevin Friend at Stamford Bridge.

The EFL confirmed the officials for the Round of 16 clash, which will see Friend take charge of the encounter in west London.

Kevin Friend will be the referee for the cup tie.

Referee: Kevin Friend

Assistant Referees: Adrian Holmes and Simon Beck

Fourth Official: Graham Scott

