    • October 24, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Confirmed Officials: Chelsea vs Southampton | Carabao Cup

    Author:

    Chelsea face Southampton in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday 26 October and it will be refereed by Kevin Friend at Stamford Bridge.

    The EFL confirmed the officials for the Round of 16 clash, which will see Friend take charge of the encounter in west London.

    Kevin Friend will be the referee for the cup tie.

    Referee: Kevin Friend

    Assistant Referees: Adrian Holmes and Simon Beck

    Fourth Official: Graham Scott

    Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

    sipa_35169291
    Match Coverage

    Confirmed Officials: Chelsea vs Southampton | Carabao Cup

    just now
    sipa_35707113
    News

    'That Is My Favourite Position' - Hudson-Odoi On Being Part of Front Three vs Norwich

    15 minutes ago
    sipa_35706527
    News

    Mason Mount Chelsea Teammates Callum Hudson-Odoi and Reece James

    30 minutes ago
    sipa_35706419
    News

    Joe Cole: Chelsea Favourites to Beat Man City & Liverpool to Premier League title

    1 hour ago
    sipa_35706808
    News

    'We Came With The Right Mindset' - Hudson-Odoi Reflects on Norwich Thrashing

    1 hour ago
    sipa_35707087 (2)
    News

    Chelsea Boss Thomas Tuchel Expresses Club World Cup Concerns

    2 hours ago
    sipa_35706310
    Features/Opinions

    Comment: Mount Delivered On Chelsea Promise in Lukaku & Werner's Absence

    2 hours ago
    sipa_35324508 (6)
    News

    Joe Cole Makes Romelu Lukaku Claim Amid Erling Haaland Links

    3 hours ago