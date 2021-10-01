October 1, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE

sipa_32137194
Match Coverage

Confirmed Officials: Chelsea vs Southampton | Premier League

11 seconds ago
sipa_34596352
Features/Opinions

Comment: Why Trevoh Chalobah’s Knock On Thomas Tuchel's Door Will Be Getting Louder & Louder

22 minutes ago
Sule cover 2
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Remain Interested in Bayern Munich Defender Niklas Sule on Free Transfer

1 hour ago
sipa_35254948
Transfer News

Report: Bayer Leverkusen Director Provides Update on Chelsea Target

26 minutes ago
sipa_35186674
Transfer News

Report: The Reason Why Timo Werner is Set to 'Reassess' His Chelsea Future

14 hours ago
1006896555
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Set to Enter Race for Villarreal Star Pau Torres

15 hours ago
1006966186
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Star Romelu Lukaku's Potential Move to Juventus Revealed

16 hours ago
sipa_35324462
News

'What he Must do Now is Fight' - Gareth Southgate Explains Ben Chilwell England Squad Omission

16 hours ago
Publish date:

Confirmed Officials: Chelsea vs Southampton | Premier League

The officials have been selected.
Author:

Chelsea face Southampton in the Premier League on Saturday 2 October and it will be refereed by Martin Atkinson at Stamford Bridge.

The Premier League confirmed the officials for Matchweek 7 of the 2021/22 season, which will see Atkinson take charge of the meeting in west London.

Martin Atkinson will be the referee for the Premier League clash.

Referee: Martin Atkinson

Assistants: Peter Kirkup, Nick Hopton

Fourth official: Jarred Gillett

VAR: Mike Dean

Assistant VAR: Ian Hussin

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube