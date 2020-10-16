Confirmed Officials: Chelsea vs Southampton | Premier League
Matt Debono
Chelsea face Southampton in the Premier League on Saturday 17 October and it will be refereed by Peter Bankes at Stamford Bridge.
The Premier League confirmed the officials for Matchweek 5 of the 2020/21 season, which will see Bankes take charge of the meeting in west London.
Peter Bankes will be the referee for the Premier League clash - which is live on BT Sport Box Office.
----------
Referee: Peter Bankes
Assistants: Darren Cann, Mark Scholes
Fourth official: Martin Atkinson
VAR: Mike Dean
Assistant VAR: Peter Kirkup
----------
