Confirmed Officials: Chelsea vs Southampton | Premier League

Chelsea face Southampton in the Premier League on Saturday 17 October and it will be refereed by Peter Bankes at Stamford Bridge.

The Premier League confirmed the officials for Matchweek 5 of the 2020/21 season, which will see Bankes take charge of the meeting in west London.

----------

Referee: Peter Bankes

Assistants: Darren Cann, Mark Scholes

Fourth official: Martin Atkinson

VAR: Mike Dean

Assistant VAR: Peter Kirkup

----------

