Confirmed Officials: Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur | Carabao Cup
Chelsea face Tottenham Hotspur in the first leg of the Carabao Cup semi finals on Wednesday 5 January and it will be refereed by Craig Pawson at Stamford Bridge.
The EFL confirmed the officials for the semi final clash, which will see Pawson take charge of the encounter in west London.
Referee: Craig Pawson
Assistant Referees: Constantine Hatzidakis and Neil Davies
Fourth Official: Kevin Friend
VAR: Jarred Gillett
AVAR: Lee Betts
