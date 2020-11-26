SI.com
Confirmed Officials: Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur | Premier League

Matt Debono

Chelsea face Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League on Sunday 29 November and it will be refereed by Paul Tierney at Stamford Bridge,

The Premier League confirmed the officials for Matchweek 10 of the 2020/21 season, which will see Tierney take charge of the meeting in west London

Paul Tierney will be the referee for the Premier League clash - which is live on Sky Sports.

----------

Referee: Paul Tierney 

Assistants: Lee Betts, Ian Hussin

Fourth Official: Mike Dean

VAR: Craig Pawson

Assistant VAR: Stephen Child

----------

