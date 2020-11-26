Confirmed Officials: Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur | Premier League

Chelsea face Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League on Sunday 29 November and it will be refereed by Paul Tierney at Stamford Bridge,

----------

Referee: Paul Tierney

Assistants: Lee Betts, Ian Hussin

Fourth Official: Mike Dean

VAR: Craig Pawson

Assistant VAR: Stephen Child

----------

