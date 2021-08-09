Sports Illustrated home
Confirmed Officials: Chelsea vs Villarreal | UEFA Super Cup

The officials have been confirmed.
Author:
Publish date:

Chelsea face Villarreal in the UEFA Super Cup on Wednesday 11 August and it will be refereed by Sergei Karasev at Windsor Park.

UEFA confirmed the officials for the tie in Belfast, which will see Karasev take charge of the meeting in Northern Ireland.

Sergei Karasev will be the referee for the UEFA Super Cup clash - which is live on BT Sport.

Referee: Sergei Karasev (Russia)

Assistant referees: Igor Demeshko, Maksim Gavrilin (Russia)

Fourth official: Alexey Kulbakov (Belarus)

VAR: Marco Fritz (Germany)

Assistant VAR: Pawel Gil (Poland), Massimiliano Irrati (Italy)

Reserve assistant referee: Filippo Meli (Italy)

